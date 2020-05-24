Frank J. DeChiara
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather

Billerica, MA - Frank J. DeChiara, 76, of Billerica, Massachusetts died Wednesday at his home, while surrounded

by his loving family. Frank was married to Barbara (Lynch) DeChiara, with whom he would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in June.

Born in Dorchester, MA, the son of the late Dominic DeChiara, and Louise (Damato) DeChiara. Frank graduated from Dorchester High School in 1962. He attended Bentley College of Accounting and Finance, which later became Bentley University, graduating in 1964.

Frank joined the U.S. Army Reserves, where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam Era from 1967 to 1972. He would fondly recall his times in Basic Training at Fort Dix, N.J., as well as recounting other memorable times during his service.

Frank worked as an accountant for years, ultimately retiring from The Biltrite Corporation after 30 years of service.

He was a devout catholic, a communicant of both Saint Theresa and Saint Mary Parishes in Billerica, where he derived great satisfaction from helping other parishioners in need and the life-long bonds of friendships created.

He enjoyed spending time surrounded by family. During his free time, he found the greatest satisfaction working on projects with friends and family at his garage or Fred's garage. If he wasn't working in the garage, he was working on a project at family's or friends' houses. During his leisure, Frank loved feeding the birds in his back yard, walking with friends around the Marshall Middle School track and reading. Frank was a past member of the Knights of Columbus.

Besides his wife Barbara, he is survived by his son Frank DeChiara, and wife Pauline of Billerica, his daughter

Christine (DeChiara) West and her husband Bill of Billerica, his six grandchildren, Hannah, Christopher, Michael and Madison DeChiara, Billy and Emily West.

Frank will always be remembered as a strong, intelligent, kind, hardworking and giving man by all who truly knew him. His family will sorely miss him.

A private graveside service will be offered by Fr. Hal Obayashi of the Catholic Community of Billerica at the Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be sent in Frank's name to: Lahey Hospital and Medical Center c/o Philanthropy (Radiation and Oncology), 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. You may also donate online at support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
