Frank J. Stagnone Sr.
formerly of Lowell, MA & St. Petersburg, FL
MILFORD, NH - Frank J. Stagnone Sr., 99, of Milford N.H., formerly of Lowell, MA & St. Petersburg, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31st, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Born November 15, 1919 in Lowell, MA, he was the son of the late Ludovico and Isabelle (Corrallo) Stagnone. Frank was predeceased by his loving wife Gale B. (Foster) Stagnone whom he was married to for 58 years.
Frank grew up and went to school in Lowell, MA., he was self-employed at Frank Stagnone Produce Company in Lowell until working for the family produce business, the Lowell Fruit Company. Frank and Gale moved to St. Petersburg, FL in 1978, where he started Frank Stagnone & Son Produce Co. and worked alongside his son until retirement.
Frank enjoyed many hobbies, especially giving haircuts to all his buddies, cooking, woodworking, gardening, watching baseball and playing the harmonica. Frank loved visiting and talking with family and friends, especially Mary & Mike Roth, Loranne & Phil Dube, Buddy Stagnone, Isabelle Smith, Lyle Wheeler and many more.
Frank was a member of the Harmonic-airs, a harmonica band in the 1960s. the Harmonic-airs went on to record an album and a 45 record. they also performed on the Ted Mack show in New York City along with many other shows and gigs. The band split up in the mid 1960s. He loved to play the harmonica for his family & friends.
In addition to his wife, Frank was predeceased by his daughter Nancy Louise Stagnone and son Frank (Skip) Stagnone Jr. both of Florida. Frank was also predeceased by his sisters Mary Roth (Stagnone), Marion Rynne (Stagnone), Emily Taylor (Stagnone), brothers Joseph Stagnone, Angelo Stagnone and Louis Stagnone. He is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frank lived the last years of his life with his son Robert, daughter-in law Deborah, and grandchildren Mitchell, wife Allison (Jangel) Stagnone, Brett Stagnone and fiancee Ashley Clary.
Frank will be laid to rest in Seminole, FL along side his loving wife Gale and daughter Nancy. No services will be held.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2019