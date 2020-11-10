Frank Melvin Beauregard, 91, of Westford, passed away peacefully Saturday November 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was married to the late Helen L. (Dirubbo) Beauregard, who passed away Feb. 18, 2019.
Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Albert and Mabel (Paquette) Beauregard.
He graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1946.
He retired as a mail carrier from the Westford Post office in December of 1988. He had previously worked at Fletcher Quarry in Westford.
He enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Charlie Dunnigan Bowling League and he was a volunteer at the Stark Village School in Stark, NH.
Special thanks to All Care Adult Day Health Center of No Chelmsford, MA and Beacon Hospice of Lawrence, MA for years of service for both Frank and his wife Helen.
He is survived by his children, Wayne and his wife Leslie Beauregard of Westford, Lorene McAllister and her husband Ronald of Westford, Frank and his wife Sandy Beauregard of Townsend, Lisa Dugan of Westford and Lynn Milliken of Florida, sister, Elsie Gauvin of Tyngsboro, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Beauregard was predeceased by his sister Mary Milisci.
Visiting hours Sat. November 14, 2020 from 9 to 11 A.M. Funeral Sat. Nov. 14th at 11am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD. Memorials may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452.
ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com