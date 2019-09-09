Lowell Sun Obituaries
Services
Shawsheen Funeral Home
281 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-7706
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shawsheen Funeral Home
281 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Shawsheen Funeral Home
281 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
Frank P. Ricardelli

Frank P. Ricardelli Obituary
of Bedford

Bedford

Frank P. Ricardelli, of Bedford, on Sept. 7, 2019. Son of the late Matthew and Mary (Martines) Riccardelli. Loving father of Carolyne Flynn of Chelmsford. Beloved grandfather of Frank, Sara, Matthew, Stephanie, Rachel, and Michael. Beloved great-grandfather of seven. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Emily Lentine and Joseph Ricardelli. USMC veteran of WWII; recipient of two Purple Hearts.

Ricardelli

Visiting hours in Shawsheen Funeral Home, 281 The Great Rd., BEDFORD on Wed. Sept. 11, 2019 5-8pm. Funeral Service in Shawsheen Funeral Home on Thurs. Sept. 12, 2019 at 11am. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org) are appreciated.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 9, 2019
