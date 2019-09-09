|
|
Frank P. Ricardelli, of Bedford, on Sept. 7, 2019. Son of the late Matthew and Mary (Martines) Riccardelli. Loving father of Carolyne Flynn of Chelmsford. Beloved grandfather of Frank, Sara, Matthew, Stephanie, Rachel, and Michael. Beloved great-grandfather of seven. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Emily Lentine and Joseph Ricardelli. USMC veteran of WWII; recipient of two Purple Hearts.
Visiting hours in Shawsheen Funeral Home, 281 The Great Rd., BEDFORD on Wed. Sept. 11, 2019 5-8pm. Funeral Service in Shawsheen Funeral Home on Thurs. Sept. 12, 2019 at 11am. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org) are appreciated.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 9, 2019