Frank P. Ricardelli, 93
Frank Paul Ricardelli, 93, originally of Bedford, died Saturday, September 7.
Born in Boston on December 1, 1925, middle child of Matthew N. and Mary S. (Martines) Ricardelli, Frank grew up in Somerville before moving to Bedford in 1928 where he grew up right on the Great Road and attended Bedford schools and Lexington High School. With the intent to avenge Pearl Harbor like so many around him at the time, he joined the United States Marine Corps. at 18 in 1943.
After basic training, Frank was shipped to the South Pacific, specifically the island of Tinian, and was severely wounded in battle on July 29, 1944.
He returned home a hero with two Purple Hearts before marrying Caroline (Cull) Ricardelli in 1949 and to whom he was married for 53 years. Frank worked most of his life at the family dairy, Blue Ribbon.
Frank later lived in Lexington and Bedford, moved to New Port Richey and Clearwater, Florida, before returning to Massachusetts in 1964 and settling down on Janet Road in Chelmsford.
Frank was the father of two daughters, Carolyne Mary (Ricardelli) Flynn and Adele Arlene (Ricardelli) Fitzgerald, the latter having predeceased him in 2011.
In addition to his daughter Carolyne, he left behind eight surviving grandchildren, Frank, Sara, Matthew, Stephanie and Rachel Flynn and Josef, Jason and Justin Fitzgerald. He was predeceased by two granddaughters, Tara and Carly Fitzgerald, who passed away in 2010 and 2003, respectively.
Frank also leaves behind several grandchildren-in-law and nine great-grandchildren, as well as a large collection of cousins, nieces, nephews, dear friends and neighbors.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 13, 2019