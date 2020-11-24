N. Chelmsford
Frank Robert DiLiberto, 67, of N. Chelmsford, MA, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a battle with lung cancer.
Born in the Bronx, New York on November 18, 1953, the son of late Dominick and Rosalie (Cigalotti) DiLiberto. He was a graduate of Westwood High School, class of 1971, in Westwood, New Jersey.
He retired from Nextira One, LLC and was a part of the Communications Workers Union, Local 1109.
He was a member of St. Catherine's Church, Westford, MA.
He loved spending time with his family and grandsons and was an avid NY Yankee fan and loved football. He also enjoyed going back to New York to visit Arthur Avenue ("Little Italy") with his late cousin Anthony Ruffino and his wife Patty Ruffino.
He is survived by his son Dominick DiLiberto of Chelmsford, MA, his daughter Ashley Walsh and her husband Gerald Walsh of Tyngsboro, MA and his two grandsons Colin and Caden Walsh.
He was the spouse of the late Susan (Briggs) DiLiberto of West Medford, MA who died April 17, 2014.
Frank Robert DiLiberto, will be missed by many friends and family.
There will be a Celebration of Life, at a date that is to be later determined. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com