|
|
Retired BAE Program Engineer
TEWKSBURY
Frank R. Motyka, a long-time Tewksbury resident passed away on Jan. 8, 2020. He was 77.
Frank was the beloved husband of Theresa O. (Langlois) and married for 54 years.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his children, Rachel Motyka of Nashua, NH, and Richard Motyka and his wife, Angie, of Union, ME. He was the loving grandfather of Ashley & Jeffrey Friedman and Kevin, Cristal, and Kelly Motyka of Union, ME.
Frank served in the Army National Guard of Massachusetts and as a Reserve of the Army.
He retired from BAE Systems as a Program Engineer, and held an Electrical Engineering degree from Northeastern University.
Frank was an avid golfer, and enjoyed fishing and working in his vegetable garden each year. He was a dedicated Red Sox and Patriots fan.
Frank loved his family and he will be dearly missed by all.
MOTYKA
Frank R. Motyka Calling hours are Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 5-8 pm, at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. His funeral procession will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10:30 am, at the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 am, at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Services will conclude with interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital (Bedford VA) 200 Springs Road, 135 Voluntary Service, Bedford, MA 01730. www.farmeranddee.com
View the online memorial for Frank R. Motyka
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 12, 2020