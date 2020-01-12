Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Williams Church
1351 Main St., Rte. 38
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Motyka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank R. Motyka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank R. Motyka Obituary
Retired BAE Program Engineer

TEWKSBURY

Frank R. Motyka, a long-time Tewksbury resident passed away on Jan. 8, 2020. He was 77.

Frank was the beloved husband of Theresa O. (Langlois) and married for 54 years.

In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his children, Rachel Motyka of Nashua, NH, and Richard Motyka and his wife, Angie, of Union, ME. He was the loving grandfather of Ashley & Jeffrey Friedman and Kevin, Cristal, and Kelly Motyka of Union, ME.

Frank served in the Army National Guard of Massachusetts and as a Reserve of the Army.

He retired from BAE Systems as a Program Engineer, and held an Electrical Engineering degree from Northeastern University.

Frank was an avid golfer, and enjoyed fishing and working in his vegetable garden each year. He was a dedicated Red Sox and Patriots fan.

Frank loved his family and he will be dearly missed by all.

MOTYKA

Frank R. Motyka Calling hours are Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 5-8 pm, at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. His funeral procession will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10:30 am, at the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 am, at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Services will conclude with interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital (Bedford VA) 200 Springs Road, 135 Voluntary Service, Bedford, MA 01730. www.farmeranddee.com



View the online memorial for Frank R. Motyka
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -