Abenaki,Historian,Artist and Culturalist.lowellFrank G. Greenhalgh Jr. age 81 a lifelong resident of Lowell passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Lowell General Hospital.He was the beloved husband of the late Beverly (Cox) Greenhalgh.Frank was born in Lowell, Ma. on October 5,1938 a son of the late Frank G. and Frances (Ineson) Greenhalgh. He received his education in the Lowell Schools.Prior to his retirement Frank had been employed for over 40 years as a Plastics Engineer by Raytheon.Frank Sitting Bear Greenhalgh Jr. is Abenaki and his people settled from the Merrimack to the St. Lawrence River areas. His grandparents moved to Lowell in the early part of the 20th century to work in the mills. An active and respected member of the Greater Lowell Indian Cultural Association for 45+ years in which he served as a council member for many of them. Most notably 9 years as War Chief and 16 years as Chief. He promoted the traditions and culture of the Eastern Woodland Indians.Frank was brought up with his culture his entire life, learning the music, customs, traditions and crafts. Now he shares that with others, native and non-native alike. He made flutes, drums, rattles, clothing and baskets the way his ancestors did by using environmental supplies from the marshlands near his home.A Historian of the native people in Lowell and surrounding communities, He performed many talks including but not limited to; Lowell High School, UMass Lowell, Middlesex Community College, Boy Scout Troops both in Lowell and Hudson Ma. Libraries in Lowell and Dunstable, The Peabody Essex Museum, Historical Societies at Phillips Academy in Andover and Billerica and Chelmsford, Frank also took part in the Lowell Folk Festival for many years in the 1980's to early 1990's.He had also worked closely with Mehmed Ali and the Morgan Cultural Center on their longest running exhibit at the time "We Are Still Here" which ran from May to October of 2004. He was a key speaker on cultural diversity at the Bedford VA National Conference and Powwow and was a developer of the Native American exhibit at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.Frank was a past member of the Board of Directors for the Mount Kearsage Indian Museum, Warner, NH. with many Personally made and donated Hand-crafted items,which are still on display at the Museum and he also published the book; How Grandfather Got The Blue Corn.He was an active member of the Friends of the Forest, which promoted passive recreation and education to the Lowell, Dracut, Tyngsborough State Forest.His survivors include 2 Sons: Tom M. Libby of Lowell and Frank G. Greenhalgh III. 3 Daughters: Heather F.G. (Greenhalgh) Millette and her husband David of Lowell, Sarah Libby and Ann M. Knowles and her husband Joel.He is also survived by his many Grandchildren and his Great Granddaughter.Frank was pre deceased by his Son: Aaron Greenhalgh. His Siblings: Jaquilline Greenhalgh, William G. Greenhalgh and Earle "Butch" Greenhalgh.GreenhalghAt Frank's request Services were Private. Donations in Frank's Memory may be made to: GLICA, P.O. Box 1181, Lowell, MA, 01852. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA, 01854-(978 459 9315)