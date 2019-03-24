Frederic Joseph Thomas

formerly of Lowell, MA



Frederic Joseph Thomas (1929-2019), known to all as Joe, died February 25, 2019 of natural causes. Originally hailing from Lowell, MA, Joe graduated from the US Naval Academy, Class of 1953.



Following a 20-year career as a Navy officer, he earned Masters and Doctoral degrees, and began a second career as Associate Dean of the Business School at the University of Lowell, now the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Joe retired to Annapolis in 1986, enjoying many years attending Navy football games and sailing the Chesapeake.



In 2012, he and his beloved wife, Janet Heise Thomas relocated to Myrtle Beach, SC. Joe is survived by his wife, Janet; his four children: Richard, Bill, Jack, and Stephanie, and their spouses; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. His first wife Evelyn and daughter Cathy predeceased him, as did his sister Nancy and brother David.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Cathleen Thomas Memorial Russian Prize, US Naval Academy Foundation, 274 Wood Road, Annapolis, Maryland, 21402.