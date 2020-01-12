|
|
Frederic Wayne Barnes
1933 - 2020
Fred, a native of Lowell, MA, died peacefully on January 7, 2020 in Fairfield, CA. Fred was the fourth child of Percy and Esther (Johnson) Barnes of Lowell, MA.
Left to cherish Fred's memory are his loving wife Edna for 64 years; son Ted Barnes, Ph.D. E.E. and his wife Marjorie of Corvallis, OR, grandson Connelly Barnes, Ph.D. C.S. and his wife Lin of Seattle, WA, and grandson Everett Barnes a medical student of Corvallis, OR. Surviving Fred is his sister Lois and her spouse Ed Mitchell of Parkland, FL, plus many cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased are his parents, his brother H. Roy Barnes, and sisters Ruth Woodbury-Downing and Eileen Macheras.
Fred attended the Agawam Street School, Carter Street School, Butler Jr. High School and graduated from Lowell High School in 1951. He attended U. of Nebraska, Omaha and Solano Community College, Fairfield, CA. In addition, he completed many college extension courses with Penn. State and the U. of Maryland while he was in Korea, Japan and Germany.
Fred's employment while attending school and during summer vacations were: Englund's Apple Orchard, Westford; French's Poultry Farm, Warmeset; Jewett's Vinegar Works, Lowell; Gagnon's Department Store, Downtown Lowell.
He was the organist at the Fellowship Methodist Church at Moore and Bourne Streets. On December 28, 1951, Fred left Lowell to join the U.S. Air Force.
Fred was a sports enthusiast. In his youth he played baseball for his neighborhood teams (Grove Tigers) softball and basketball for the Fellowship Methodist Church team. He continued playing fast pitch softball, basketball and nine man touch football in the Air Force. The Air Weather Service teams at Offutt AFB, NE were base and district champions in softball and football many times. Additionally, Fred served as a Little League Manager, Coach and Player Agent in Japan and Germany. Fred served 20 years in the Air Force retiring in 1971 as a MSgt Weather Forecaster. He met his future wife, Edna, at Offutt Weather Central, Omaha, NE where they served as USAF co-workers. His overseas assignments were: Thornborough AFB, Cold Bay, Alaska; Seoul, Korea; Hakata Japan and Frankfurt, Germany. Subsequent employments were: Manager, Beneficial Finance (Northern CA Manager of the year 1978); Campaign Manager and Admin. Assistant to Solano County, CA Supervisor Richard Brann; Vice President CA, CMT Federal Credit Union (Now Solano First Credit Union); and Part time Sales Rep. for his close and personal friend, Lee O'Dell, at Sports Corner, Inc., Fairfield, CA.
Fred was very active in Fairfield City and Solano County, CA community affairs. He served on the Fairfield Planning Commission, Fairfield Architectural Approval Committee, Solano County Planning Commission, Solano County Arts Commission. He also served as a Campaign Manager for a few County and School District Elections.
Fred was a member of many organizations: The Sons of the American Revolution; Past Distinguished President and Past Distinguished Secretary of the Fairfield Kiwanis Club; American Meteorological Society since 1968; Sons of Italy; Solano County Genealogical Society; Connecticut Society of Genealogists; National Assn of Uniformed Services - NAUS; Sampson AFB Veterans Assn. and Charter & Life Member of the United Veterans Memorial Assn. Life Member: The National Society of the American Colonists; Air Weather Assn.; Freedom through Vigilance Assn. (USAF Security Service); 6918th Security Service Alumni; Non-Commissioned Officers Assn.; Air Force Assn; American Veterans - AmVets and the American Legion Post 182 where he served as Chaplain and Finance Officer. He served the American Legion 5th District for many years as Scribe and through Resolution was granted 5th District Scribe Emeritus status.
Fred and his wife Edna, were family researchers. They published two books listing descendants of Thomas Barnes of Essex County, England and an original settler in 1635 of Hartford, CT. Fred could trace his paternal grandmother's roots, Margaret Spafford, back to the year 965. Fred and Edna, through their military travels, genealogy research and vacations, had the opportunity to visit all 50 U.S. states.
A Christian funeral service will be conducted at Bryan Braker Funeral Home, Fairfield, CA.
Viewing will be Thursday Evening from 5PM to 8PM and Funeral Services at 2PM Friday. Private burial, with full military honors will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA .
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 12, 2020