Frederick W. Donnelly, 73, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was the devoted husband of the late Lorraine M. (Letourneau) Donnelly who died in 2018.
Born in Lowell on December 1, 1946, he was born to Margaret (Lowe) Donnelly and the late Frederick Donnelly.
Frederick proudly served in the United States Army as a Cook during the Vietnam War. He was raised in Lowell and worked for over 40 years in his home city starting at Prince Factory followed by Americraft Carton Inc. He was also a faithful parishioner of St Mary Parish in Chelmsford.
Frederick is survived by his step-sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph and Lourdes Camacho of Dracut and John and Annemarie Camacho of Tewksbury; three granddaughters; Kienia, Johnna and Rusha Camacho, a sister, Janice Newcomb, as well as several nieces and nephews
Due to current circumstances, Funeral Services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.