Frederick E. Morris Jr.
Frederick E. Morris Jr., of Sudbury, MA, passed away on September 26, 2019, at the age of 96. Born June 2, 1923 in Lowell MA, where he lived the first quarter of his life. He was the son of Dr. Frederick E. Morris, DMD and Martha G. (Roark) Morris. Fred was a truly good man with a sharp wit and great sense of humor that lasted right to the end. After graduating from Lawrence Academy in Groton in 1943, Fred enlisted in the U.S. Naval Airforce where he learned to fly the famous Corsair fighter plane, taking off and landing from aircraft carriers. He was honorably discharged at the end of WWII. After the war, he graduated from St. Anselm's College. Fred owned a woodworking company for several years in the Lowell area, then went to work for the Reece Corporation as the Sales & Promotional Manager. He retired from Reece at the age of 62 and started a career with his son-in-law, Karl Borg, at Borg Design in Sudbury and Hudson. He continued to work there until age 91. He is pre-deceased by his loving wife, Annette (Clouatre) Morris, who left this earth in 1999, his sisters, Martha Callahan and Barbara (Boss) Foye, and daughter-in-law Karen Morris. He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Borg, her husband Karl Borg of Sudbury and their three children, Karl Andrew Borg, Jessica Borg Alderman, and Brandon K Borg. By his daughter Kathy Morris of Rockport and her son Ian E. Davey. By Frederick (Rick) E. Morris of Arlington VA, his son Ben Morris, and daughter Morgan Morris, 11 loving great-grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
A mass in his honor will be held at a later date.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 1, 2019