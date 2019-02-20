Frederick J. Annis, III

of Dracut



DRACUT - Frederick J. Annis, III, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. For 40 years, he was the husband, soulmate and best friend of Linda A. (Meaney) Annis.



He was born in Lowell on November 13, 1953, a son of the late Frederick Annis, Jr. and Barbara A. (Morrison) Annis. Fred graduated from Chelmsford High School in 1972 and continued his education at Northern Essex Community College where he received an associate degree in nursing. He moved to Dracut in 1984 where he and his wife raised their family.



Prior to his retirement, he was a registered nurse and in charge of nursing informatics at Tewksbury State Hospital for 43 years.



Fred was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed skiing, hiking, boating, computers and electronics. He was a member of the elite 6 Pack Friday and president of the LPPIA Assoc. Above all, Fred's greatest joy was spending time with his loving family.



Besides his wife, Linda, he is survived by his children, Frederick Annis, IV, Amy Laurin and her husband, Matthew, all of Dracut, Katie Annis and her fiance, David Catanzano of Lowell, Jonathan Annis and his companion, Deb Bordeleau and Jessica Annis, all of Dracut; two brothers, David Annis and his wife, Roberta of Dracut and Richard Annis and his partner, Judy Rossi of N. Chelmsford; a sister, Donna Huf and her partner, Lenny Whitney of Lowell; two grandchildren, Olivia and Matthew Laurin, Jr.; his father and mother-in-law, Irene and Richard Meaney of Chelmsford; also several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.



ANNIS - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Fred's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Thursday, February 21 from 4 to 7pm. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10 o'clock at St. Rita Church, Lowell. Spring Interment in Oakland Cemetery, Dracut. To share your thoughts and memories of Fred, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com.