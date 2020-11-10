1/1
Frederick J. DeVries
1947 - 2020
Frederick J. DeVries, Jr. age 73, a longtime Billerica resident, formerly of Wakefield, died November 2 in Reno, Nevada.

Born in Winchester on August 1, 1947 he was the son of the late Frederick J. DeVries, Sr. and Agnes (Douchette) DeVries.

Mr. DeVries was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School. He was a member of the Wakefield Lodge of Elks and later was a member of the Wakefield-Lynnfield Masonic Lodge. He was also an active parishioner of the First Parish Congregational Church. Mr. DeVries' favorite past time was reading; he was an avid reader of science fiction novels. He was also passionate about ham radio and most recently had gotten into watch repair. He and his late wife, Betty, loved boating and enjoyed spending summers on their boat at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.

He was the beloved husband of the late Betty L. (Gosselin) DeVries. He is survived by his two sons: Steven G. DeVries and his wife Kimberly of Windham, NH and Brian P. DeVries and his wife Jessie Latchaw of Reno, NV. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Paige O., Samuel G., Jacob F., and Sierra L. DeVries.

A Graveside Service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield on Thursday at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the food pantry of one's choice.

Arrangements in the care of McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Service
10:30 AM
Lakeside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
