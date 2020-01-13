|
|
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather
LOWELL
Frederick James Doyle, 80, of Lowell, died peacefully at his home in the Highlands, surrounded by his family, on January 10, 2020 after a recent illness. He was married to Dorothy (Mader) Doyle and they commemorated their 55th wedding anniversary on January 9.
He was born in Lowell on April 8, 1939, the son of the late Frederick M. and Eleanor A. (Hall) Doyle. He grew up in the South End and attended local schools.
As a young man, Fred traveled the U.S. landscape, stopping at every baseball park and racetrack along the way, briefly settling out West. He soon returned to Lowell, the city he loved, and spent much of his life fighting for a better future for the city and its residents. His gritty, outspoken style coupled with his passion to "look out for the little guy" catapulted him into local politics. His fearless dedication to uncovering the truth was not always popular, but his larger-than-life persona and rapid-fire speeches made any election he was involved in memorable. He was truly a man of the people.
Fred started out as a house painter working alongside his beloved father. He then ventured into real estate development and was a successful business owner. Although not formally educated, Fred was well-read and street-smart, and could carry on a conversation with anyone. His quick wit, hearty laugh, warm smile and authentic interest in your life always made you feel special.
Besides a spirited discussion, Fred loved his family, cigars, coffee (cream, no sugar), reading the newspaper in his truck, a good fish dinner, and all things Irish. He was a loyal friend to many and his generosity knew no bounds. He will be sadly missed.
In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by his four children, Carolyn (Doyle) Cutting and her husband Greg of Sebago, ME, Gweyn Doyle of Lowell, Brad Doyle of Lowell, and Bridget Doyle of Melrose; and three granddaughters, Monica Couvillion, Rachel Travers, and Kristen Travers. He is also survived by his sister, Maureen (Doyle) McMeniman and her husband Paul of Lowell, as well as nieces and nephews, Colleen (McMeniman) Dugas and her husband Doug of Chelmsford, Todd McMeniman and his wife Lucy of Nottingham, NH, Greg McMeniman and his wife Sheila of North Chelmsford, and Amy McMeniman and her fiancé Louis Pinheiro of Lowell.
Doyle
It being his wish, funeral services will be privately held. Friends who wish may make a memorial contribution in his name to the . Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Mr. Doyle's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Frederick J. "Fred" Doyle
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 13, 2020