|
|
Member of a well-known Lowell Family
Manager of Freddy's House
in Centralville
LOWELL
Frederick Joseph "Fred" Farley, Sr. passed away at Lowell General Hospital on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was 64 years old.
Fred was born in Lowell on October 8, 1955, a son of the late Frederick J. Farley, II and Luella (Henderson) Farley. He attended Lowell Schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School.
Fred was a roofing contractor by trade for many years. He was working as recently as February of 2020, on a roof repair in Santa Monica, California.
Fred was an avid boxing fan and for many years was a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He loved to attend the Induction Ceremony every year, traveling with friends to Canastota, NY.
Fred loved the beach and spent many weekends there with his girlfriend, Karen. Most recently, he loved visiting with his grandchildren.
For the past fourteen years, Fred was the manager and mentor of the Oxford Recovery House, on Bridge Street in Lowell, also known as "Freddy's House." He was a proud member of AA for the past 15 years. Surviving Fred are his son, Frederick Farley, IV and his girlfriend Masie and their daughter Maxine Farley, and her brother Daniel, of Nashua; his sisters, Paula McGuire and Phyllis Eklund; his brothers, Scott Farley, and John Farley and Richard Eklund; many nieces and nephews including Manny Farley, Stephen M. McGuire, Haley McGuire, Paula, Scottand Karissa, and John Farley, Jr., Tarina Clegg, Kerry, Dickie,Tommy, and Brooke Eklund. Fred is also survived by his longtime girlfriend, Karen Morin and her daughter, Katie of Lowell; he also left behind many housemates from the sober house that were like brothers to him. Fred was the brother of the late James Farley, Kevin Farley, and Gary Clegg, and uncle of the late Gary Clegg, Jr.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com
View the online memorial for Frederick J. Farley Sr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 11, 2020