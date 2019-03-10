Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Frederick J. Lena of Wilmington

Frederick J. Lena, age 76, of Wilmington, passed away March 7th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (Carvalho) Lena of Wilmington, devoted father of Jean Reed & her husband Orrin of Candia, NH, the late Vincent Lena, Leonard Lena & his wife Suzanne of Manchester, NH, Kerry Oliveri & her husband Timothy of Billerica, Michael Lena of Wilmington, Jodie Walsh & Kevin Messier of Tewksbury, Anthony Carvalho and Rita Carvalho, loving "Grampy" of Jason, Carrissa, Anthony, Amber, Kayla, Nicholas, Megan, Madison, Alyssa, Sheri, Austin, Jack, Annmarie, Russell and Derek, great-grandfather of 6, cherished son of the late Leonard and Jennie (Perkins) Lena, dear brother of Richard Lena & his wife Fabiola of Tewksbury, Rita Richardson, William Lena both of Litchfield, NH and the late Ronnie Lena. Fred is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, for a funeral service on Wednesday, March 13th, at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 12th, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
