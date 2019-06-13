Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
978-459-9222
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. MICHAEL'S CHURCH
543 Bridge St.
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Modeski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick J. Modeski


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frederick J. Modeski Obituary
Loving Husband, Father,

and Grandfather

LOWELL

Frederick Joseph "Fred" Modeski, the beloved husband of Maura K. (Manning) Modeski, and a longtime Christian Hill resident, passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital's Saints Campus. He was 72 years old.

Fred was born in Lowell on June 25, 1946, a son of Jean (St.Onge) Modeski who survives him, and the late Anthony Modeski. He was educated at St. Peter's Grammar School and was a graduate of the Lowell Vocational School.

Fred worked in the printing field for most of his life, eventually owning his own print shop, Color Match, in Chelmsford. After retiring from the printing industry, Fred worked as a bus driver for the LRTA, where he made many friends.

Fred's wife Maura fondly remembers, "The summer I was a nineteen year old art student I met the love of my life, Fred. We married and that marriage lasted for 50 years. He was a fun loving father who taught his children to love and appreciate nature and all its beauty.

Fred loved his yearly fishing trips with "the guys" and family vacations camping around New England. Fred and I spent twenty summers together in Maine. He thought nothing of driving me around hunting for treasures at Estate Sales. He did this to make me happy – that's my Fred. Fred will be missed by all that knew and loved him."

Fred is survived by his loving wife Maura Modeski of Lowell; his son, Craig Modeski and his wife Helene of Dracut; his daughter, Heather Wonson and her husband Kris of Lowell; two grandchildren, Nicholas Modeski and Rachael Modeski of Dracut; his sister, Margaret Kuryniski and her husband Jerry of Arizona, his brother and best friend, Tony Modeski and his wife Lucille of Dracut, and his sister Janet Megdanis and her husband Tom of Lowell; his brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Patricia Manning of Lowell and William and Karen Manning of Londonderry, NH. Fred also leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

MODESKI

In Lowell, June 10, 2019, unexpectedly at LGH Saints, Frederick J. Modeski, 72, the beloved husband of Maura Modeski. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, on FRIDAY from 4 until 7 P.M. Fred's Funeral Mass will take place on SATURDAY MORNING at 10 o'clock at ST. MICHAEL'S CHURCH 543 Bridge St. Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Fred's memory may be made to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.

ARRANGEMENTS BY THE

FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS

978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com



View the online memorial for Frederick J. Modeski
Published in Lowell Sun on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fay McCabe Funeral Home
Download Now