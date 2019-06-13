|
Loving Husband, Father,
and Grandfather
LOWELL
Frederick Joseph "Fred" Modeski, the beloved husband of Maura K. (Manning) Modeski, and a longtime Christian Hill resident, passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital's Saints Campus. He was 72 years old.
Fred was born in Lowell on June 25, 1946, a son of Jean (St.Onge) Modeski who survives him, and the late Anthony Modeski. He was educated at St. Peter's Grammar School and was a graduate of the Lowell Vocational School.
Fred worked in the printing field for most of his life, eventually owning his own print shop, Color Match, in Chelmsford. After retiring from the printing industry, Fred worked as a bus driver for the LRTA, where he made many friends.
Fred's wife Maura fondly remembers, "The summer I was a nineteen year old art student I met the love of my life, Fred. We married and that marriage lasted for 50 years. He was a fun loving father who taught his children to love and appreciate nature and all its beauty.
Fred loved his yearly fishing trips with "the guys" and family vacations camping around New England. Fred and I spent twenty summers together in Maine. He thought nothing of driving me around hunting for treasures at Estate Sales. He did this to make me happy – that's my Fred. Fred will be missed by all that knew and loved him."
Fred is survived by his loving wife Maura Modeski of Lowell; his son, Craig Modeski and his wife Helene of Dracut; his daughter, Heather Wonson and her husband Kris of Lowell; two grandchildren, Nicholas Modeski and Rachael Modeski of Dracut; his sister, Margaret Kuryniski and her husband Jerry of Arizona, his brother and best friend, Tony Modeski and his wife Lucille of Dracut, and his sister Janet Megdanis and her husband Tom of Lowell; his brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Patricia Manning of Lowell and William and Karen Manning of Londonderry, NH. Fred also leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
In Lowell, June 10, 2019, unexpectedly at LGH Saints, Frederick J. Modeski, 72, the beloved husband of Maura Modeski. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, on FRIDAY from 4 until 7 P.M. Fred's Funeral Mass will take place on SATURDAY MORNING at 10 o'clock at ST. MICHAEL'S CHURCH 543 Bridge St. Lowell. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Fred's memory may be made to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.
