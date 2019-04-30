|
of Hollis, NH; 69 Frederick Joseph Tierney, Jr., 69, of Hollis, New Hampshire died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home.
He was born on August 16, 1949 in Lowell, Massachusetts. Frederick was the son of Dorothy (Crowley) Tierney and the late Frederick Tierney, Sr.
Mr. Tierney was a longtime worker for the US Postal Service.
In his spare time, Frederick enjoyed playing golf.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his father, Fred, he was predeceased by his daughter, Kelly Tierney.
Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Tierney; his son, Frederick Tierney III; his brother, Daniel Tierney; his grandkids, Ashley Conway, Rocco Tierney, and Paige Tierney; and his great-grandson, Timothy Kellin Oxendine.
Tierney Visiting Hours will be held at Davis Funeral Home, One Lock Street, Nashua on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Private Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. The Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064 is in charge of arrangements. An online guest-book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com. (603) 883-3401. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER".
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 30, 2019