Loving husband, father, grandfather,
brother, uncle and friend
Chelmsford
Frederick "Fred" Noonan of Chelmsford, died Thursday, July 4th at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Gwendolyn (Ghareeb) Noonan who survives him and with whom he celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on February 3rd of this year.
Born in Liverpool, England, June 13, 1925, he was the son of the late Frederick and Matilda (Mahoney) Noonan.
Fred was a member of the British Merchant Marines from October 1942 to March 1962. Fred proudly served his country during World War II. On March 13, 1943 he was serving on the SS Empress of Canada with his brother William when the ship was torpedoed at midnight and sunk by enemy action off the coast of Africa. He spent five days on a raft and was eventually rescued. At 25 years of age, he was in charge of the entire boiler room of the Cunard Mauretania.
After meeting Gwen in Bermuda, he moved to Lowell. He was very proud to become a US citizen on his wedding anniversary in 1964. In 1966 they moved to Chelmsford and have lived in the same house.
Fred was employed as an HV/AC Manager by Beacon Companies, Bedford, MA, until his retirement in 1992.
He was an active member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church. He faithfully served as an usher until his health prevented him from serving. He served on the Parish Council for a short period of time.
Fred was very proud of his ability to build the room where his family spent many happy occasions and the same room where he sadly and peacefully passed. He loved to cook, paint, draw, read, write poetry, watch Westerns, and share all his stories of worldwide travel and adventures over a beer. Because of his love of soccer in his youth, he coached Chelmsford Youth Soccer for many years. But most of all his happiest times were when he spent time with his family which included family vacations to Bermuda to the exact spot where he met Gwen in 1961.
In addition to his wife Gwen, Fred is survived by his daughter Kerri Lyn Noonan Steele and her husband Jonathan W. Steele of Arlington, MA; his daughter Lindsay Kathryn Noonan Kett and her husband Patrick M. Kett of E. Falmouth, MA; his grandchildren Alexander and Emma Steele of Arlington, MA; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews of both England and USA; his sisters-in-law Lillian Panagopoulos of Dracut; Beverly Ghareeb of Lowell; and Gale (George) Nikolopoulos of Salem.
He was predeceased by his eight siblings and their spouses. William (Catherine) Noonan, Margaret (William) Evans, Robert (Winnie) Noonan, Elizabeth (Manuel) Zuniga, Frances (William) Brown, Anthony Noonan, Mary (Bobbie) Wright, and Terrance Noonan; and by his Godson, Stephen S. Skaff.
He was also predeceased by his loving father- and mother-in-law Joseph and Elizabeth Ghareeb; brother-in-law Paul Panagopoulos, Sr.; and Beverly's loving soulmate Robert Sweet.
The family would like to thank Fr. Leonard Faris and Dr. Dimitre Sirakov for the love, special care, and attention they provided; Merrimack Valley Hospice; Commonwealth Nursing; the LGH volunteer and all our friends and neighbors who have provided love and support throughout the past several years.
Noonan
Friends may call at ST. GEORGE ANTIOCHIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH, 44 BOWERS ST. in LOWELL from 3 to 7 P.M. Wednesday. His Funeral Service will be held in St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church Thursday morning at 10 o'clock followed by his Committal Services at the Westlawn Cemetery in Lowell. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 44 Bowers St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 9, 2019