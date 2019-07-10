|
|
Frederick "Fred" Noonan
of Chelmsford
In Lowell, July 4, 2019, at his home, Frederick "Fred" Noonan, 94, of Chelmsford, and beloved husband of Gwendolyn K. (Ghareeb) Noonan. Friends may call at ST. GEORGE ANTIOCHIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH, 44 BOWERS ST. in LOWELL from 3 to 7 P.M. Wednesday. His Funeral Service will be held in St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church Thursday morning at 10 o'clock followed by his Committal Services at the Westlawn Cemetery in Lowell.
E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 44 Bowers St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME - LOWELL (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 10, 2019