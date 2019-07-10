Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ST. GEORGE ANTIOCHIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH
44 BOWERS ST.
LOWELL, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church
44 BOWERS ST.
LOWELL, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Noonan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick "Fred" Noonan


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick "Fred" Noonan Obituary
Frederick "Fred" Noonan
of Chelmsford

In Lowell, July 4, 2019, at his home, Frederick "Fred" Noonan, 94, of Chelmsford, and beloved husband of Gwendolyn K. (Ghareeb) Noonan. Friends may call at ST. GEORGE ANTIOCHIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH, 44 BOWERS ST. in LOWELL from 3 to 7 P.M. Wednesday. His Funeral Service will be held in St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church Thursday morning at 10 o'clock followed by his Committal Services at the Westlawn Cemetery in Lowell.

E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 44 Bowers St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME - LOWELL (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Donnell Funeral Home
Download Now