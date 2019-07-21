|
Loving Husband, Father,
Grandfather, Brother and Friend
CHELMSFORD
Frederick T. "Fred" Mann, age 65, beloved husband of Paula R. (Fortin) Mann died Saturday at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln with his family by his side after a brief illness.
He was born in Lowell, March 19, 1954 a son of the late Joseph Leo and Mary Louise (O'Hara) Mann and lived in Lowell before moving to Chelmsford 30 years ago.
Fred graduated from Lowell Trade School in 1973 where he learned carpentry and was a School Bus Driver for the Town of Chelmsford for the last 19 years.
In his spare time he enjoyed working on and driving his 1923 T-Bucket street rod and going to car shows. He was an avid collector of die cast cars having a collection of over 300. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and racing toy cars with his grandson.
Besides his wife he is survived by two daughters, Meghan Luna and her husband Jonathan of Chelmsford and Rebecca Mann of Nashua; one brother, Kevin Mann of Lowell; two sisters, Donna Robertson and Mary Lou Maguire both of Lowell and well as he beloved grandson Greyson Luna. He was the brother of the late Joseph Mann.
MANN
Of Chelmsford, formerly of Lowell, July 20, Frederick T. "Fred" Mann. Visiting hours will be held Monday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 4 – 7 pm, with a Prayer Service to be held at 6:45 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
