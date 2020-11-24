1/1
Frederick W. Greenwood
Chelmsford, MA

Frederick W. Greenwood, 96, of Chelmsford died Friday, Nov. 20th, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Care.

He was married to the late Dorothy M. Greenwood.

Born in Chelmsford he was the son of the late Frederick and Gladys Greenwood.

Frederick was a foreman for the Chelmsford Highway Department for thirty years, retiring in 1988.

He was a proud lifelong resident of Chelmsford.

Frederick enjoyed fishing and going to the casinos and playing poker games on Wednesday nights.. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and his great grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons, Fred and his wife, Cheryl Greenwood of Mason, NH, Michael Greenwood of Billerica, David and his wife, Alice Greenwood of Osterville, MA and Dennis and his wife, Donna Greenwood of Chelmsford; nine grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was the brother of the late Milton Greenwood and Bertha Teehan, the grandfather of late Brian J. Dunn and the father-in-law of late Carol Greenwood.

There are no visiting hours. His Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, Nov 25, at 1pm at St. John the Evangelist Church. Watch virtually at www.chelmsfordcatholic.org Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford will follow. Memorials may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association 309 Waverly Oaks Waltham MA 02452. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com


Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Dolan Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

November 23, 2020
Fred was a joy to be around. He put a smile on my face every time I was around him. He will be greatly missed.
Darcy Beall
Friend
