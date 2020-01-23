|
Loving Husband, Father,
and Grandfather
NASHUA, NH
Fredrick P. Berthel passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Margaret "Meg" Lemire-Berthel for the past 31 years.
Fred was born in Lawrence on July 30, 1933, a son of the late Ruth (Berthel) Demers. He was a graduate of the Lawrence School System.
Fred served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956, serving primarily in Germany. Fred was employed for over 20 years as a Case Manager for Elder Services of Merrimack Valley. His love for the kids of Lawrence and sports was unparalleled. Fred was a coach for over 20 years with the Tower Hill Little League Baseball Program and then the Lawrence Rec. Adult Street Hockey Program.
Fred was a quiet gentle man, who was always young at heart and spirit. He enjoyed doing things for others just to see someone smile and expected no thanks in return. What a great father, husband, grandfather, and "friend". The world was certainly a better place with him in it. Hopefully, everyone he touched in his life held on to a little bit of his kindness and giving and can keep his spirit alive for years to come.
Fred was the father of the late Scott Berthel.
Surviving Fred in addition to his wife Meg are his children, David & Michele Berthel of Danville, NH, Kenneth & Lisa Berthel of Salem, NH, his two Step Children, James & Jacinta Obara of Nashua, NH, and Christine Obara of Nashua, NH; his grandchildren, Derek Berthel of China, Sarah Moses of Manchester, NH, Brett Berthel of Japan, Shaun Berthel of Danville, NH, Scott Berthel of Danville, NH, and Tyler, Kyle, and Devin Rollins of Nashua, NH; his great-grandchild, Noelle Berthel of China; his siblings, Dolores Henry of Alfred, ME, and Patricia Newcomb of Belmont, NH. Fred was the brother of the late Barbara Berthel.
In Nashua, NH, at his home, January 19, 2020, Fredrick P. Berthel, 86, a former longtime Lawrence resident and the beloved husband of Meg Lemire-Berthel.
Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET LOWELL on FRIDAY from 4 until 8 P.M. Fred's FUNERAL MASS will be celebrated on SATURDAY at 12 Noon at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 E. Merrimack St. LOWELL. Please go directly to the church. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory may be made to Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley 280 Merrimack Street, Suite 400, Lawrence, MA 01843 or TeamWalk for Cancer Care, 295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 23, 2020