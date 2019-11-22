|
Friedrich "Fritz" Pfannkuch
HUDSON, NH - Friedrich "Fritz" Pfannkuch, 84, of Nashua, NH and formerly of Hudson, NH died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 31, 1935 in Breitenbach, Germany, son of the late Georg and Elisabeth (Berndt) Pfannkuch. Fritz was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Norma (Calvetti) Pfannkuch as well as by two sisters, Ann Downey and Eleonore Motzko.
Fritz was employed in the auto parts business for many years. He was later employed as a security guard for several local companies. In his youth, he was a strong soccer player and later became a soccer referee. He enjoyed crafting, writing poems, playing the accordion while in Germany, coloring pictures, working his model trains, and listening to his native German music. He was a true conversationalist and always loved speaking with people. Fritz will be greatly missed by all who know him.
His loving family includes three daughters, Cindy Lagasse and her husband Paul, Amy Pfannkuch, and Angela Thellen, all of Hudson, four grandchildren, Karissa Thellen, Cory Lagasse, Brittani Welch, and Joseph Lagasse, four great- grandchildren, Avery Lagasse, Shaylen Lagasse, Christopher Welch, and Benjamin Welch, a sister, Edel Seamans and her husband Jim of Florida, as well as a niece and several nephews.
SERVICE INFORMATION - Following cremation, visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 24th from 10am - 12pm noon, with a Service of Remembrance beginning at 12pm noon in the Dumont-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Ferry St., in Hudson, NH. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations be made in Fritz's loving memory to Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Dr., Merrimack, NH 03054. To share an online message of condolence or for directions, please visit www.dumontsullivan.com. THE DUMONT-SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME IN HUDSON IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
