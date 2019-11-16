|
Gabriel R. Flores
long-time resident of Wilmington
Gabriel R. Flores, age 92, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 14, 2019. Gabriel was the beloved husband of 69 years to the late Irene M. (Branco) Flores, devoted father of Robert Flores & wife Judy of Haverhill, Barbara Ciaramella & husband Peter of Tewksbury, Gene Flores & wife Christine and Nancy Turner & husband David all of Wilmington. Loving Grandfather of Becki & Jon O'Sullivan, Scott & Sarah Flores, Nick & Brittany Ciaramella, Stefanie & Gary Haywood, Michael & Tyler Flores, Jesse Turner & fiance Kelly, Dylan Turner & fiance Harley and Great-Grandchildren Maeve & Finn O'Sullivan, Scotty & Kinley Flores, Hunter Haywood and Wesley Flores. Cherished son of the late Manuel and Gabriella (Costa) Flores, dear brother of Manuel Flores of San Diego, CA, the late Vicki Catalano and William Flores. Gabriel is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family & friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Monday, November 18th at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 10:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, November 17th from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gabriel's memory may be made to Local Heroes, Inc.,
P. O. Box 536, Wilmington, MA 01887.
Gabriel proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 16, 2019