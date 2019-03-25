Gabriel W. Weah Sr.

of Lowell



LOWELL - Gabriel W. Weah Sr., 96, of Lowell, MA died Saturday night, March 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was married to the late Mary Priscilla Weah who died July 12, 2015. Born in Liberia, West Africa, he was the son of the late George Wollor Weah. He graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Liberia and received medical training at the Tubman Institute of Medical Arts in Liberia and higher medical training in Nigeria, then practice in Liberia. He then came to the United States in December of 1989. Gabriel was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford, MA. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Odd Fellows in Liberia. Gabriel was the President of the Liberia Community Organization of the Merrimack Valley. He enjoyed playing cards, watching soccer and talking politics. Deep love of reading and education as a whole. Gabriel is survived by 4 sons, George and his wife Affiong Weah, Gabriel Weah, Arthur and his wife Chantee Weah, Mighty Weah, and nine daughters, Augusta Luke, Christine Bass, Barbara and her husband David Mulbah, Winifred Cisco, Massa "Evangeline" Smallwood, Veronica and her husband Augustus Bailey. Joko Wright, Tanneh and her husband Calvin Nylander, Rita Weah; a brother, Peter Weah of Liberia; 40 grandchildren; 24 great-grand and numerous great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, and cousins. He indeed will be sorely missed.



WEAH - Gabriel W. Weah Sr., 96, of Lowell, MA died March 9, 2019. Visiting hours Friday, March 29, 2019. 6 to 9 PM, at Christ Jubilee International Ministres, 101 Smith Street, Lowell MA, Funeral Mass Saturday, March 30, 2019, 9am, at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford. Burial in the Edson Cemetery, Lowell. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary