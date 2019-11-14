|
lifelong resident of Lowell; age 94
LOWELL
Gabriella (Camara) McKinnon age 94, a lifelong resident of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, November 8, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of the late Alexander John McKinnon who passed away in April of 2012.
Gabriella was born in Lowell, MA on June 28, 1925, a daughter of the late Bento and Maria Freitas Camara. She attended Lowell Schools and was a 1943 graduate of Lowell High School and a graduate of Lowell Commercial College.
Prior to her retirement she had been employed by Courier Citizen of Lowell for over 20 years.
Gabriella was a communicant of the Parish of St. Rita.
She was a member of the League of Catholic Women, the Bookbinders Union #139. She had been an Usher at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium for 12 years and had been a Volunteer at the Lowell General Hospital. In her early years she had also been a Den Mother.
Gabriella also loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Her survivors include her daughter: Barbara M. Grimard of Bradford, MA. Her 3 sons: Richard B. McKinnon and Lynne Stocks of Winthrop, MA, Alexander A. McKinnon and his wife Donna of Haverhill, MA. and Scott J. McKinnon and his wife Laurie of North Andover, MA. Her 6 grandchildren: Christopher Grimard, Courtney L. McKinnon, Kensington H. McKinnon, Alexander J. McKinnon II, Madaline J. McKinnon and Kaitlyn L. McKinnon. Also her nieces and nephews and dear friend Lois.
She was predeceased by her sisters: Hilda Latessa and Mary Jorge.
MCKINNON
Family and friends may call on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA. Gabriella's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock at the Parish of St. Rita, Mammoth Rd., Lowell, MA. (The family kindly requests those attending Gabriella's Funeral Mass go directly to the church). Interment will follow at the Ridgewood Cemetery, North Andover, MA. Donations in memory of Gabriella may be made to the . Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault, Jr. (978-459-9315).
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 14, 2019