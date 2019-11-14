Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Archambault Funeral Home
309 Pawtucket St
Lowell, MA 01854
978-459-9315
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Archambault Funeral Home
309 Pawtucket St
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Parish of St. Rita
Mammoth Rd
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabriella McKinnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabriella McKinnon


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gabriella McKinnon Obituary
lifelong resident of Lowell; age 94

LOWELL

Gabriella (Camara) McKinnon age 94, a lifelong resident of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, November 8, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care surrounded by her loving family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Alexander John McKinnon who passed away in April of 2012.

Gabriella was born in Lowell, MA on June 28, 1925, a daughter of the late Bento and Maria Freitas Camara. She attended Lowell Schools and was a 1943 graduate of Lowell High School and a graduate of Lowell Commercial College.

Prior to her retirement she had been employed by Courier Citizen of Lowell for over 20 years.

Gabriella was a communicant of the Parish of St. Rita.

She was a member of the League of Catholic Women, the Bookbinders Union #139. She had been an Usher at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium for 12 years and had been a Volunteer at the Lowell General Hospital. In her early years she had also been a Den Mother.

Gabriella also loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Her survivors include her daughter: Barbara M. Grimard of Bradford, MA. Her 3 sons: Richard B. McKinnon and Lynne Stocks of Winthrop, MA, Alexander A. McKinnon and his wife Donna of Haverhill, MA. and Scott J. McKinnon and his wife Laurie of North Andover, MA. Her 6 grandchildren: Christopher Grimard, Courtney L. McKinnon, Kensington H. McKinnon, Alexander J. McKinnon II, Madaline J. McKinnon and Kaitlyn L. McKinnon. Also her nieces and nephews and dear friend Lois.

She was predeceased by her sisters: Hilda Latessa and Mary Jorge.

MCKINNON

Family and friends may call on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA. Gabriella's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock at the Parish of St. Rita, Mammoth Rd., Lowell, MA. (The family kindly requests those attending Gabriella's Funeral Mass go directly to the church). Interment will follow at the Ridgewood Cemetery, North Andover, MA. Donations in memory of Gabriella may be made to the . Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault, Jr. (978-459-9315).



View the online memorial for Gabriella McKinnon
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gabriella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -