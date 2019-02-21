Gabrielle L. Gaudette

Loving Mother, Memere and Sister



Gabrielle L. (Germain) Gaudette age 90, a longtime resident of Lowell passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Lowell General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.



She was the loving wife of the late Norman A. Gaudette who passed away in 1975.



Gabrielle was born in Lowell, MA on September 2, 1928 a daughter of the late Joseph and Germaine (Pelletier) Germain. She received her education in the Lowell Schools.



Her survivors include her 5 children: Denise T. Leah and her husband Walter of Lowell, Paul N. Gaudette of Nashua, NH and his girlfriend Ruth-Ann Beagley of Peabody, MA., Lorraine V. Powers of Lowell, Elaine E. Gaudette of Lowell and Roy J. Gaudette and Eileen Gill of Salem, NH. A sister: Rita Gagnon of Lowell. Her 4 grandchildren: Calais R. Powers, Rachael D. Powers, Jake D.N. Powers and Meredith Gill. A sister-in-law: Barbara Germain of Maryland and a dear cousin: Donald Pelletier of Lowell. Also survived by nieces and nephews. She was also the loving mother of the late Diane V. Gaudette and sister to the late Vivian Germain and Paul Germain.



GAUDETTE - Family and friends are invited to attend Gabrielle's visiting hours on Friday morning, Feb. 22, 2019 from 10 o'clock to 12 noon at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell. Her services and interment will be private. Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault, Jr. 978-459-9315. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary