Gail Ann Morin

of Dracut; 55



DRACUT - Gail Ann Morin, age 55, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Palm Center in Chelmsford after a brief battle with cancer.



She was born in Lowell on June 15, 1963, a daughter of the late Robert and Marion (Paquette) Morin. Gail was educated through Dracut schools and graduated from the Greater Lowell Technical High School. She was a Dracut resident for many years and a lifelong resident of Wyman's Beach Campground.



Prior to her illness, Gail was employed at Hannaford Supermarket for six years. She enjoyed square dancing and was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox.



She is survived by her aunt, Phyllis Trudel of Dracut; an uncle and aunt, Roland and Louise Paquette of Jefferson, NH; also many cousins.



MORIN - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Gail's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Wednesday morning, March 27 from 9:30am to 10:30am. A prayer service will follow at 11 o'clock at the Chapel of St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Interment to follow. To share your thoughts and memories of Gail, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 26, 2019