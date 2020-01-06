|
1950 - 2020
LOWELL
Gail F. Noonan, a former resident of the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Lowell General Hospital.
Gail was born in Lowell a daughter of the late Edward Francis and Catherine C. (Coyle) Noonan.
She was a member of RARA and a parishioner of St. Michael Church.
She leaves a dear friend, M. Claudia Perreault of Lowell.
NOONAN
Relatives and friends are invited to Gail's Visitation on Tuesday, from 1 until 4 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Service will be offered at 4 PM in the Funeral Home. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery will be private. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 6, 2020