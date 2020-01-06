Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail F. Noonan


1950 - 2020
Gail F. Noonan Obituary
1950 - 2020

LOWELL

Gail F. Noonan, a former resident of the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Lowell General Hospital.

Gail was born in Lowell a daughter of the late Edward Francis and Catherine C. (Coyle) Noonan.

She was a member of RARA and a parishioner of St. Michael Church.

She leaves a dear friend, M. Claudia Perreault of Lowell.

NOONAN

Relatives and friends are invited to Gail's Visitation on Tuesday, from 1 until 4 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Service will be offered at 4 PM in the Funeral Home. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery will be private. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 6, 2020
