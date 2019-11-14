|
|
loving wife, mother, and grandmother
DRACUT
Gail (Keirstead) Ahearn, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a short illness. She was born on October 9, 1948 in Lowell, MA to Russell and Barbara (Sweet) Keirstead. She graduated from Lowell High School in 1965, where she was a Girl Officer. She obtained her undergraduate degree from Jacksonville University in FL and began her career as a teacher. She married Joseph "Bud" Ahearn Jr. on August 4, 1973 in Lowell, MA. She continued her education, earning her Masters, Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study, and Doctorate of Education degree in Language Arts and Literacy from the University of Lowell. She worked as a Special Education Teacher for the Dracut School System and was an adjunct professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell and Rivier University.
Gail was an active member of the Marsh Corner Community Church in Methuen, MA where she taught Bible Study classes, helped out in the nursery, was a greeter, and ran the Family Care Ministry. She volunteered her time at Faith Home, enjoyed playing cribbage in a league at the East End Club, and was the secretary of the Lakewood Association.
Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She attended soccer games, band recitals, plays, dance recitals, and gymnastic tournaments. She loved to travel and recently enjoyed a summer trip to Italy, France, and Spain. She spent her summers on Cobbetts Pond, enjoying rides on her jet ski and getting together with family and friends. She was an avid shopper; frequenting auctions, yard sales, or anywhere she could find a bargain. She was an early riser who loved hitting the gym for exercise but more importantly for socialization. Above all else, she was the rock of our family and will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all.
In addition to her husband, Joseph, Gail is survived by her son, William and his wife Courtney of Dracut and her daughter Erin Inglis and her husband Dale of Lowell; her grandchildren, Michaela Mentzer, Liam Ahearn, Avery Ahearn, Aubrey Inglis, and Shayla Inglis; her sister, Cheryl Keeney of Jacksonville, FL; her sisters-in-law, Joanne Finnegan and Eileen Thomas, and brothers-in-law, Michael Ahearn and his wife Diane, and Richard Ahearn and his wife Anna; her Uncle Leonard, Aunt Mary and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
AHEARN
In Boston, Nov. 10, 2019 at Mass General Hospital, Gail (Keirstead) Ahearn, 71, the beloved wife of Joseph L. "Bud" Ahearn.
Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at Fay McCabe Funeral Home, 105 Moore Street, Lowell, on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 3 PM until 8 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Marsh Corner Community Church, 317 Pelham Street, Methuen, on November 18, 2019 at 11 A.M. Please meet at the Church. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gail's memory to Marsh Corner Community Church-Capital Fund, 317 Pelham Street, Methuen, MA 01844.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com.
View the online memorial for Gail K. Ahearn
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 14, 2019