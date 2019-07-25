Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Kenney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Kenney


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Kenney Obituary
of Nashua

NASHUA

Gail Kenney, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2019 at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was the beloved wife of Charles Kenney, with whom she would have celebrated 53 wonderful years of marriage in October.

Born in Lowell, MA on October 11, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Warren Shepard and Mary Savoley. Gail was a graduate of Lowell High School, and went on to work at Courier Citizen in Lowell and later at the IRS as a Senior Tax Examiner. In her free time, she enjoyed crafting, cooking, baking, and playing dominoes and bingo. She was also a former volunteer RARA in Lowell.

Besides her husband, Gail is survived by her two dear cousins, Diane Stefanczak and Donna Riley.

Kenney

At the request of the family, all services will be held privately. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Gail's honor to the Lupus Foundation of America by visiting www.lupus.org. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Gail Kenney
Published in Lowell Sun on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.