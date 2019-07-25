|
Gail Kenney, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2019 at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was the beloved wife of Charles Kenney, with whom she would have celebrated 53 wonderful years of marriage in October.
Born in Lowell, MA on October 11, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Warren Shepard and Mary Savoley. Gail was a graduate of Lowell High School, and went on to work at Courier Citizen in Lowell and later at the IRS as a Senior Tax Examiner. In her free time, she enjoyed crafting, cooking, baking, and playing dominoes and bingo. She was also a former volunteer RARA in Lowell.
Besides her husband, Gail is survived by her two dear cousins, Diane Stefanczak and Donna Riley.
At the request of the family, all services will be held privately. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Gail's honor to the Lupus Foundation of America by visiting www.lupus.org. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 25, 2019