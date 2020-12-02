1/1
Gail L. (Hawkins) Dube
1960 - 2020
Loving wife, mother, grandmother

LOWELL - Gail L. (Hawkins) Dube, 60, a Lowell resident, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Dennis O. Dube.

Born in Lowell on August 20, 1960, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Barbara (Blazonis) Hawkins.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Millipore Company as a group leader.

Gail enjoyed time spent with her daughters and grandchildren.

She leaves two daughters, April Clermont and her husband Joseph and Mandy Dube, all of Lowell; three grandchildren, Dennis and Dalilah Carbonneau and Jonathan Booker; four sisters and their spouses, Linda and Stevie Stairs, Leslie and Marcosalem DeOliveira, Priscilla and Marcos DeOliveira and Michelle and Joao DeAlmeida; also several nieces and nephews. She was a sister of the late Richard Hawkins.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Friday morning from 9 until 10:30 AM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, Lowell. Burial in the Westlawn II Cemetery. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church- Lowell
DEC
4
Burial
Westlawn II Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
December 1, 2020
Remembering her wonderful and gentle face will forever remain in our hearts. May she rest in peace!
Michelle DeAlmeida
Sister
December 1, 2020
I am so sorry for you lost Mandy and family she was a great person
Carmen cotto
Neighbor
