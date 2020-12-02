Loving wife, mother, grandmother
LOWELL - Gail L. (Hawkins) Dube, 60, a Lowell resident, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Dennis O. Dube.
Born in Lowell on August 20, 1960, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Barbara (Blazonis) Hawkins.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Millipore Company as a group leader.
Gail enjoyed time spent with her daughters and grandchildren.
She leaves two daughters, April Clermont and her husband Joseph and Mandy Dube, all of Lowell; three grandchildren, Dennis and Dalilah Carbonneau and Jonathan Booker; four sisters and their spouses, Linda and Stevie Stairs, Leslie and Marcosalem DeOliveira, Priscilla and Marcos DeOliveira and Michelle and Joao DeAlmeida; also several nieces and nephews. She was a sister of the late Richard Hawkins.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Friday morning from 9 until 10:30 AM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, Lowell. Burial in the Westlawn II Cemetery.