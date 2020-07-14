of Lowell
Gail M. (Quattrochi) Bonin, 61 of Lowell, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Newton-Wellesley Hospital after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the wife of Robert Bonin with whom she shared the last 34 years.
She was born in Lowell on April 27, 1959 and was a daughter of Joseph L. Quattrochi of Lowell and the late Helena M. (Moore) Quattrochi. She was raised in Lowell, where she attended the area schools, graduating from Lowell High School.
Gail made her home in the Highlands neighborhood of Lowell and was a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish. For over 20 years, she worked as a Parent Liaison at the Morey School, before becoming a Library Aid at the Butler School, until her retirement in 2016. Gail loved crafts and taking vacations with her family. Above all else, spending time with her children brought her the most happiness.
In addition to her beloved husband, and her father, she is survived by her two children, Kacie Bonin of Derry, NH and Mark Bonin and his wife, Mayara of Chelmsford; her sister, Cheryl O'Brien of Chelmsford; and her brother and sisters in law, Mary Ann Marino of Derry, NH, Joanne Smith and her husband, Dan of Pelham, NH, Dorie DiMarca of Derry, NH, and Richard J. Bonin of Methuen. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gail was predeceased by her brother in law, the late Stephen O'Brien and her sister in law, the late Cathy Bonin.
