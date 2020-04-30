|
|
loving sister, sister-in-law,
aunt, great aunt
DRACUT - Gail M. Chaisson, 68, a resident of Dracut, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, following a period of declining health.
Born in Lowell on February 13, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Maurice J. and Rita M. (Dion) Chaisson.
Gail was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1970, and Middlesex Community College.
For most of her career she was employed as an assembler in the high tech industry, but more recently, she worked in food service at Northeast Rehabilitation.
Gail loved spending time with her family, especially Christmas gatherings and family trips to Disney World. One of her favorite pastimes was curling up with a blanket and watching old classic movies in black and white.
She leaves her brother-in-law, William O'Neil of Dracut; 2 nephews, a niece and their spouses, Scott and Carol O'Neil of Lowell, Pamela and Kenneth McMeniman of Dracut and Randy and Ann O'Neil of Chelmsford; grandnieces and grandnephews, Allison O'Neil and her fiancé Eric Harper, William O'Neil, Chase, Tess and Liam O'Neil, Erin and Sean McMeniman. Gail was predeceased by her sister, Linda A. O'Neil.
For those who wish, donations in her name may be made to: The Dracut Food Pantry, 1934 Lakeview Avenue,Dracut, Ma 01826. Funeral Services were Private. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 30, 2020