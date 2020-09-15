February 24, 1938 – September 8, 2020LittletonGail M. (Rivers) (Shattuck) Priest passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 8, 2020 at her home after a brief illness. A resident of Littleton, MA for 51 years. Born in Leominster, MA, she was the daughter of the late Mary and Prosper Rivers. Gail is survived by her loving husband Ralph "Doc" Priest.Gail was an avid artist and loved to do crafts and "artsy" stuff, especially with her grandchildren. She taught art classes as well. She could do almost anything and was very talented in many ways. Gail had a very quick wit and an infectious laugh. She couldn't finish telling a story or a joke without laughing before it was over. A firm believer in continued education she attended college up until 4 years ago. She enjoyed her trips "South" to the casinos and scratch tickets. Gail was also very proud of her astrology radio show and was big into astrology and genealogy.Beside her husband Ralph, Gail is survived by four sons, Dale and his wife Marion Shattuck, Steven and his wife Charlene Shattuck, Duane Priest, Howard and his wife Martha Priest, daughter Darlene Priest, 17 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her former husband Ralph Shattuck.She was predeceased by her son Ralph "Butch" Shattuck, her brother Prosper Rivers and granddaughter Jennifer Priest.Due to COVID-19 her service will be private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.