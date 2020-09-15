1/1
Gail M. (Shattuck) (Rivers) Priest
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 24, 1938 – September 8, 2020

Littleton

Gail M. (Rivers) (Shattuck) Priest passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 8, 2020 at her home after a brief illness. A resident of Littleton, MA for 51 years. Born in Leominster, MA, she was the daughter of the late Mary and Prosper Rivers. Gail is survived by her loving husband Ralph "Doc" Priest.

Gail was an avid artist and loved to do crafts and "artsy" stuff, especially with her grandchildren. She taught art classes as well. She could do almost anything and was very talented in many ways. Gail had a very quick wit and an infectious laugh. She couldn't finish telling a story or a joke without laughing before it was over. A firm believer in continued education she attended college up until 4 years ago. She enjoyed her trips "South" to the casinos and scratch tickets. Gail was also very proud of her astrology radio show and was big into astrology and genealogy.

Beside her husband Ralph, Gail is survived by four sons, Dale and his wife Marion Shattuck, Steven and his wife Charlene Shattuck, Duane Priest, Howard and his wife Martha Priest, daughter Darlene Priest, 17 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her former husband Ralph Shattuck.

She was predeceased by her son Ralph "Butch" Shattuck, her brother Prosper Rivers and granddaughter Jennifer Priest.

Due to COVID-19 her service will be private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.



View the online memorial for Gail M. (Rivers) (Shattuck) Priest

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 14, 2020
So very sorry to all of you for your loss. With much love, Meg Smith and Derek Savoia
Meg Smith
Friend
September 14, 2020
Micah
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved