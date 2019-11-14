Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Cafe Escadrille
Burlington, MA
Gail S. McIver


1954 - 2019
Gail S. McIver Obituary
Longtime Billerica Resident

Billerica

Gail S. McIver, Age 65, died Sunday, Nov. 10, after a long illness at her home with her family by her side.

She was born in Waltham, January 15, 1954, daughter of Janet (Smith) Goodwin of Silver Springs, FL and the late Carmen Goodwin and was raised in Waltham before moving to Billerica in 1985.

Gail was employed as an Administrator for Raytheon for over 20 years having worked in Nashua, NH before her retirement. She was a lover of animals.

Besides her mother, Gail is survived by her sons, Tim McIver, his wife Elizabeth and granddaughter Ada of Portland, ME; Paul McIver and his fiancé, Patricia Layden of Marlborough; her daughter, Jodi Vigeant and her husband Mark of Bon Aqua, TN; her longtime companion, Robert Stack of Billerica; her sister, Sheree Murchie and her husband Rusty of Silver Springs, FL. She is predeceased by her brother Brian Goodwin.

A Celebration of Gail's Life will be held at the Cafe Escadrille in Burlington from 4:30PM-7:30PM on Wednesday, November 20th. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Gail S. McIver
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 14, 2019
