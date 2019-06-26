Lowell Sun Obituaries
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGaffigan Family Funeral Home
37 Main Street
Pepperell, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of West Townsend
461 Main Street
West Townsend, MA
View Map
Gale Ruth Durno Obituary
a lifelong resident of Pepperell

Pepperell

Gale Ruth Durno, 72, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle against cancer. She was a wonderful, kind and faith-filled woman.

Gale was born September 4, 1946 to the late Charles and Phoebe (Blood) Brooks. She was a lifelong resident of Pepperell, actively involved in her community and faithfully served in her church. She was a consummate mother and homemaker. Although she held various employment throughout her life she was very proud of her independent cleaning services. Gale eventually took a position with Groton-Dunstable Regional School District as a custodian, where she was known by her colleagues for her meticulousness and tireless energy.

Gale was preceded in passing by siblings Ernest Brooks, Naomi Brooks and Mary Anita Pearson, step-daughter Mary Latulippe. She is survived by her loving husband, Phillip Durno; siblings Betty Cameron and Charles Brooks II and his wife Janet; her children Sean Durno and his wife Cindy, Sharon Durno, Seth Durno and his companion Brynn, and Sharyl Toscano and her husband Aaron; her step-children John Silveria and William Silveria; a loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren - Shaunna, Brittney, Sean Michael, Naomi, Kyli, Myalia, Christopher, Phoebe, Stephanie and Andy; two great-grandchildren Greenlee and Grace; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Durno

Gale Ruth, of Pepperell. June 22, 2019. The family will receive family and friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main Street (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of West Townsend, 461 Main Street, West Townsend. In lieu of flowers the family graciously asks for donations to the "First Baptist Church of West Townsend Kitchen Project Fund", a project that Gale enthusiastically supported. And last but not least, the family would like to thank you all for the kindness and support everyone has offered, "Happy Dreams..." Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com



Published in Lowell Sun on June 26, 2019
