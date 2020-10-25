CHELMSFORD
Gardner D. Cook, 92, of Chelmsford, MA passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, June S. Cook, with whom he celebrated sixty years of marriage. He was born in North Andover and was the son of the late Roland and Della (Frost) Cook. He served in the army in the 2nd Armored Division and spent over a year in Germany in the early 1950s during the Allied Occupation. While there he was a member of the Choraliers group. He worked at several jobs after returning from the service with many years as an industrial electrician for L. Rudolph Electrical. He enjoyed working in his yard, caring for his vegetable garden and helping June with her many flower gardens. He also enjoyed making jigsaw puzzles and woodworking. He is survived by his sons, Randal Cook and his wife Laurie of Vienna VA, and Dana Cook and his husband Timothy Richard of Nashua NH, his daughter Sherrilyn Cook of Nashua NH, and his grandson Tyler Cook of Vienna VA. He is also survived by three nieces and five nephews. A family service will be held at a future date. Donations in Gardner's memory may be made to the Chelmsford Land Conservation Trust, P.O. Box 216, Chelmsford MA 01824 or the Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell MA 01854. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
