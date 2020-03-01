|
Garry Raymond Pepin
of Lowell
LOWELL - It is with heavy heart to announce Garry Raymond Pepin's sudden passing on February 24, 2020 in Lowell, MA. He was born October 21, 1955 in Lowell, the younger of twin sons of the late Alice and Everett Pepin, Sr., and sister of the late Carol French, Tewksbury, MA.
Garry is survived by his NC family: brother, Everett Pepin, Jr., (Skip), and his family. Also nephews: Bobby Pepin and his family, David Pepin and his family. In MA, a niece, Heather French, in addition to numerous cousins.
Garry had a strong passion for music. Any downtime he had, the amplifiers were plugged in and he had a guitar in his hand. He was a hardworking long-time employee of Heidi Jo's Jerky in New Hampshire, where he spent much time on the road traveling for work, meeting new people, and leaving a great impression on everyone's path he crossed. He had a smile you can't forget. Every year he worked at the North Carolina State Fair, he looked forward to dedicating a night out with his brother Skip who resides in North Carolina.
PEPIN - A private memorial service will be held in NC at a later date. He will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Garry. You will not be forgotten.
Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 1, 2020