T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
View Map
Gary A. Newman Obituary
of Harvard

Harvard

Gary A. Newman, 44, of Harvard died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Tufts New England Medical Center, Boston after a lengthy illness.

Gary was born in Concord, January 10, 1976, the son of Gregory A. and Karen L. (Taylor) Newman and resided in Harvard for most of his life. He was a 1995 graduate of Bromfield High School.

For several years, Gary owned and operated Newman's Automotive Services in Harvard. An avid outdoorsman, Gary enjoyed snowmobiling, riding his dirt bike, fishing, hunting and recently obtained his trappers license. He very much enjoyed spending time with his Golden Retriever, Ruby.

In addition to his parents of Harvard, Gary leaves aunts, uncles, cousins and his close friend, Jessica Olsen of West Boylston.

Newman

Gary's family will receive family and friends at calling hours on Monday, February10, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd (Rte. 2A) Ayer. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com

Funeral services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, February 11th in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to National Organization for Rare Disorders – Acromegaly Research, PO Box 4110, Dept. 5930, Woburn, MA 01888.



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
