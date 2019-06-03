|
formerly of Wilmington and Lowell ST. CLOUD, FL Gary B. Balser, 74, of St. Cloud, Florida, formerly of Wilmington and Lowell, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Plantation Bay Rehabilitation after a lengthy battle with Parkinsons Disease. He was a devoted husband to the late Gloria (Lapan) Balser, who passed away in 2004.
A son of the late Foster B. Balser and the late Louise B. (Nichols) Balser, he was born October 13, 1944, in Winchester, and was raised and educated in Wilmington, graduating from Wilmington High School, Class of 1963.
Gary proudly joined the United States Air Force serving in Vietnam and then in Vermont as a Sargeant E4. In Vermont, he met the love of his life, Gloria, and they married and moved to Lowell to raise their family.
He loved to travel which led to his love of Disney in Orlando where he migrated to work as a Character Greeter for more than nine years until his retirement. People in Lowell will remember Gary as one of the most dedicated and hard working Lowell Sun delivery persons, braving cold, storms and heat for many years to be sure the newspaper was delivered timely each day to his many subscribers, having one of the largest delivery routes in the City. He was also a part of the Lowell Telecommunications Corporation, LTC, a pioneer in producing Lowell City Council and School Committee meetings for many years where he formed a close friendship with John McDonough and considered the employees of the McDonough Funeral Home among his closest friends. In addition he loved trains and the trolley Museum in Lowell loved to read, and was an animal lover, especially of Husky Dogs and loved traveling.
He was an amazing and loving Dad to his children and their spouses, Timothy Balser and his wife, Danielle, of St. Cloud, FL, and Lisa M. Millirons and her husband, Patrick, of Lowell; a doting grandfather to Noah and Isabella; as well as a caring brother to Ellen Kimble and her husband, William, of Hanes City, FL. Balser ONE OF GARY'S PRACTICES WAS "THE KISS METHOD", WHEN PLANNING HIS FUNERAL HE WANTED THE KEEP IT SO SIMPLE. YOU ARE INVITED TO ATTEND THURSDAY JUNE 6, 2019 AT 11:00 AM, A GRAVESIDE SERVICE FOR GARY AND HIS BELOVED, GLORIA, AT WILDWOOD CEMETERY, WILDWOOD STREET, WILMINGTON, MA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. MEMORIALS IN HIS NAME TO AMERICAN PARKINSON DISEASE ASSOCCIATION, 72 EAST CONDORD ST., ROOM C3, BOSTON MA 02118.
