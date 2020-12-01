CHELMSFORD
Gary Charles Koltookian, 87, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Beverly A. (Peloian) Koltookian with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Gary was born on May 6, 1933, in Lowell, MA, and was a son of the late Hagop and Sara (Bezdighian) Koltookian. He was a graduate of Lowell High School, Bridgewater State College, and Boston University Graduate School. Gary worked as a school teacher in the towns of Billerica, Chelmsford, and Marshall Simons Middle School in Burlington until his retirement in 1990. He was a longtime and active member of Saints Vartanantz Armenian Church in Chelmsford where he served on the Parish Council, sang in the Church Choir, taught Sunday School, and was a member of the Men's Club. Gary was also a longtime member of the Knights of Vartan. Gary was an avid bottle collector and was a member of the Merrimack Valley Antique Bottle Club. Most of all, Gary cherished the time spent with his family and traveling around the world. In addition to his loving wife, Gary leaves his children; Leslie Bagdasarian and her husband Ara of Solon, Ohio, Lynne Koltookian of Chelmsford, and Gary Koltookian and his wife Ming of Mission Viejo, CA, his grandchildren; Julie and Alex Bagdasarian of Solon, Ohio, and his sister, Rose Kludjian of Wilmington, MA. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sadly, Gary is predeceased by his sister Alice Bogosian formerly of Methuen.
Funeral Service
Due to gathering limitations Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. You are kindly invited to view Gary's services via Zoom. Please email Father Kesablyan at fatherkk2005@gmail.com for Zoom information and include "funeral service" in the subject line. Memorial donations may be made in Gary's memory to Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church, 180 Old Westford Road, Chelmsford, MA 01824. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
