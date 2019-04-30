|
Gary J. Eaton
Of Lowell
Gary J. Eaton, age 68, passed away April 18, 2019 at the Lowell General Hospital. Son of the late Jess and Ruth (Garner) Eaton. Brother of Ronnie W. Eaton of Lowell, and the late Betty Sargent, Ruth Suprenant. Gary also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a burial service for Gary's ashes at the Tewksbury Cemetery, 172 East St., Tewksbury to be held on Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, .
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 30, 2019