Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Eaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary J. Eaton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary J. Eaton Obituary
Gary J. Eaton

Of Lowell

Gary J. Eaton, age 68, passed away April 18, 2019 at the Lowell General Hospital. Son of the late Jess and Ruth (Garner) Eaton. Brother of Ronnie W. Eaton of Lowell, and the late Betty Sargent, Ruth Suprenant. Gary also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a burial service for Gary's ashes at the Tewksbury Cemetery, 172 East St., Tewksbury to be held on Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, .
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.