Gary K. Young of Pepperell
Gary K. Young of Pepperell passed away August 1, 2019 at the age of 67. Preceded in death by his mother Charlene, on July 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held Tuesday August 6, 2019 in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA. Visitation will be held from 10 AM-12 PM followed by a funeral service at noon. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment will be private. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for complete notice.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 3, 2019