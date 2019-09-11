|
|
Beloved Lowell business
owner of Thurman Prints
LOWELL
Gary L. Martin, of Lowell, died peacefully September 5, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital, after a brief illness, his loving family by his side, aged 78 years. He was the devoted husband of Bev A. (Beed) Martin, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.
Born in Norfolk, Nebraska, February 25, 1941, he was the son of the late Ross and Gladys (Riggs) Martin. Gary received his early education in the Elgin school system and was a graduate of the Elgin Nebraska Public High School with the class of 1959.
Gary married Bev, his high school sweetheart, on October 28, 1960, and they settled in Elgin to begin raising a family.
In 1955, while still a freshman in high school, Mr. Martin began his printing career with the Elgin Review. After graduation, he worked at the Omaha World Herald until 1973, when he and Bev moved to Pepperell. He worked at Sullivan Bros. until 1975, when he and Bev opened Thurman Prints on Tanner Street in Lowell, which continues to operate successfully today.
Gary cared deeply about the city of Lowell and all its residents. He enjoyed talking with customers at the shop, especially about Lowell politics. A big fan of the Patriots, Gary loved watching the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady lead the team to six Super Bowl wins. He also enjoyed collecting and displaying Lionel trains, cheering his Nebraska Cornhuskers football team to victory, and most of all, spending time with his four cherished grandkids.
The Martin family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at LGH for their care and kindness during his brief stay.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons; Shannon Martin and his wife Mary, and Callen Martin and his wife Karen; four grandchildren, Shannon Jr., Brendan, Mishelle, and Travis Martin, and a sister, Phyllis Lang and her husband Wayne. A loyal friend, his St. Bernard dog and business namesake, Thurman, died in 1993.
Martin
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Friday from 4 to 5:45 PM, followed by his Funeral Service at 6 PM. Interment is private. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Gary's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Gary L. Martin
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 11, 2019