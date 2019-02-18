LEOMINSTER - Gary R. Davis, age 60, passed away Wednesday, February 13th after a long battle with cancer, in Ellenton, FL while on an extended vacation with his girlfriend, Claudette LeBlanc.

He was a member of the Leominster High School class of 1977. Gary worked as an electrician for most of his life. He earned the title as Mr. Fix It for many people in his life, as he could, in fact, fix everything.

He was a loving father and friend. As a young man, he loved to golf with his brothers and father. He always looked forward to skiing and softball on many weekends. Throughout his life, he had a passion for motorcycles and taking his bike out on the road on a nice day. He also possessed a passion for his favorite sports teams, the Patriots and Red Sox, and could always be heard striking up a conversation about the latest game. Toward the end of his life, he could be found in Florida with Claudette, soaking up the sun in his favorite chair or enjoying rides in their golf cart. He was an avid animal lover and spoke often about being reunited in his next life with his dog, Dino.

Along with his mother, Gary is survived by his daughters, Morgan and her boyfriend, Alexis Diaz; Alexandra and future-son-in-law, Matthew Macklin; granddaughter, Sophia LeBlanc; brothers, Todd, of Ft. Myers, Florida; Jeff and his wife, Becky, of Leominster; girlfriend, Claudette Leblanc; former wife and close friend, Susan Davis of Leominster; step-daughters, Ciera and Autumn Guild; his beloved dog, Louie and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

DAVIS - A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, on Thursday, February 21, in St. Cecilia Church, 170 Main Street, Leominster, MA. In lieu of calling hours, the mass will be immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at Columbia Tavern, 16 Central Street/Rear, Leominster, MA. All are welcome and invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the donor's animal shelter of choice. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary