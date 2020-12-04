NASHUA
Gary T. Costa, 64, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Gary was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts and was the son of the late Herman and Marjorie (Armstrong) Costa.
For many years Gary owned and operated King Kon-Crete in Nashua, NH. He founded this company to pursue his passion of concrete finishing.
Gary cherished spending time with his family, especially his two daughters, who were the light of his life. He always looked forward to lending a hand in creating school projects and working on crafts with them. He truly appreciated the outdoors and loved camping, fishing and bird watching. Other adventurous activities included white water rafting and hang gliding. In his free time, he enjoyed building model cars and had a fascination with hot air balloons. Gary was an avid animal lover due to his upbringing on a farm and had a special part of his heart dedicated to his cats. Lastly, Gary adored the time he was able to spend on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Gary is survived by his two daughters, Chelsea Costa of Tyngsboro, MA and Savanna Costa of Manchester, NH; their mother, Kimberly (Reed) Costa of Nashua, NH; his three brothers, David Tello of Chelmsford, MA, Peter Tello and his wife Valerie of Groton, MA, and Ronald Costa of Errol, NH. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his beloved cat, Sonny.
Gary was predeceased by his brother Roy Costa and his sister-in-law, Judith Tello.
Relatives and friends are invited to Gary's WALK THORUGH visitation on SUNDAY, December 6th from 1 until 5 PM at ROCHETTE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua. His Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on MONDAY, December 7th at 11 AM. Cremation will follow.