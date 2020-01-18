Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Gary W. Martorella Obituary
Gary W. Martorella

Of Salem, NH

Gary W. Martorella, age 61, U.S. Army Vet., formerly of Tewksbury, passed away on Jan. 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathy J. (Crossland). Father of Jillian S. Martorella of Salem, NH. Son of Carmen L. and Marion (Jenkins) Martorella of Tewksbury. Brother of Michael D. Martorella and his wife Carina of Winchendon. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Memorial calling hours will be Monday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, immediately followed by his Memorial Prayer Service to be held in the funeral home. At the request of the family, please Omit Flowers. Donations in Gary's memory may be made to , , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. www.farmerandee.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 18, 2020
